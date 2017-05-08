#TerrificCCTV: narrow escape for many passengers when a bus rammed into the divider at Karni in MP.@CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/DSENxhMFCv — Manoj Sharma (@manojsharmabpl) May 5, 2017

The presence of CCTVs has led to many heart-stopping moments being captured in wince-inducing detail. Earlier this week, in a scene straight out of an action film, a plane burst into flame and crashed near a busy road. In Toronto, a pedestrian filmed an explosion that could have almost killed him.

Now another incident that took place in Karni, Madhya Pradesh has emerged that is almost equally frightening. A bus full of passengers crashed into a divider, because its rear wheels had come loose, almost falling over sideways only to right itself again owing to a collision with a streetlamp.

A few passengers fell out on the street, but were unharmed. Others left the bus one by one, dazed, but more or less uninjured.