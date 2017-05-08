Caught on camera: Narrow escape for passengers in Madhya Pradesh as bus collides with divider
The rear wheels came off, but, miraculously, no passengers appeared hurt.
The presence of CCTVs has led to many heart-stopping moments being captured in wince-inducing detail. Earlier this week, in a scene straight out of an action film, a plane burst into flame and crashed near a busy road. In Toronto, a pedestrian filmed an explosion that could have almost killed him.
Now another incident that took place in Karni, Madhya Pradesh has emerged that is almost equally frightening. A bus full of passengers crashed into a divider, because its rear wheels had come loose, almost falling over sideways only to right itself again owing to a collision with a streetlamp.
A few passengers fell out on the street, but were unharmed. Others left the bus one by one, dazed, but more or less uninjured.