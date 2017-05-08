Play

“It’s 100 days in Trump time,” observed talk show host Trevor Noah about Donald Trump’s 100 days as president of the United States, adding “For us, it’s 15 years.” The real estate magnate himself had a different take: “My first 100 days as president were ‘just about the most successful”.

The jokes came first. Now comes a 42-minute documentary from Vice News (video above). The filmmakers visit all the key players involved in the Trump presidency, including the perspective of different affected persons, from those in Trump’s cabinet to a women who lost a job as two coal power plants shut down.

While the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency has been been covered by comic artists and talk show hosts in various forms, a serious reporting offers an altogether different layer to the narrative. Trump is not paid as much importance as those that have been affected by his policy decisions.

The makers of the documentary believe, “After all, the first hundred days (and the next hundred, and the next hundred after that) are not about what the president says in 140 characters. What matters is the impact of his policies on people across the country and the world.”