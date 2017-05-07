Play

The legendary dancing couple Dhananjayans are shaking a leg – for a series of television commercials. VP and Shanta Dhananjayan play an adorable elderly couple on their second honeymoon in Goa for Vodafone’s new campaign. As they make their way through the state, the mobile services company’s data pack comes handy.

In the 30-second video featured above, the Dhananjayans cruise through Goa on a bike in search of the fort featured in the movie Dil Chahta Hai. Helpful locals are not required as GPS comes handy.

But this ad has the couple doing what they do best – showing off few freestyle moves at a party on a boat. The film will have us believe that the pair learnt to dance by watching high-speed internet, but their admirers know otherwise.

Play

“I was very keen to find a real life couple with a lot of joie de vivre,” said Prakash Verma, the head of Nirvana Films, which has produced the commercials. Nirvana Films has several acclaimed commercials under its belt, including the ZooZoo campaign and advertisements for the tourism boards of Kerala and Diu. “They needed to have an innate excitement, energy and happiness to explore and experiment. The Dhananjayans were certainly the right fit as they are both naturally fun people and very relaxed. The film would not have been what it is if it wasn’t for the cast.”

Here is what the Dhananjayans are up to when they are not posing for the camera.