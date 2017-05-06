Venezuela president dancing while soldiers shoot tear gas and clash with protesters. Perfect encapsulation of surreal state TV pic.twitter.com/jIqxbUXR7T — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) May 3, 2017

As Venezuela mourned the death of the 32nd protestor killed by soldiers in anti-government demonstrations, the country’s president Nicolas Madur danced on live television. Nothing new there – since 2014, Madur has frequently taken to stage to dance on days protestors have been killed.

In the video above, Madur can be dancing to the sounds of a local folk band with Adan Chavez, brother of the late Hugo Chavez – a former Venezuelan president – and a high-ranking government official.

It’s been a month since a Constitutional crisis hit the country, which is only getting more serious. While the event was being live broadcast, the country’s armed forces fired tear gas shells in several Venezuelan cities, which has sparked outrage against Madur, whose approval rating is an abysmal 10%.