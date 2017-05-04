Play

In what looked like a frame straight out of an action thriller, a small plane burst into flames and crash-landed in Mukilteo, Washington state, on Wednesday. The dramatic visuals were captured on a dashcam through the window-shield of one of the cars lined up on a busy road near the site of the accident. In the video, we see the plane flying into power lines, which caused it to catch fire before plummeting to the ground.

The pilot and passenger, however, had a miraculous escape as they emerged from the debris unhurt. The plane damaged several vehicles on its way down, and two people sustained minor injuries, said reports.

Police officials reportedly said that the plane, a single-engine Piper PA32, lost power at 500 feet soon after take off and the pilot attempted to find a clearing to land. Contact with a traffic signal ruptured the fuel tank, which caused the mid-air explosion. The crash caused a power outage in areas and a traffic jam.