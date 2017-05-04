Play

The cow will not be saved through slogans alone, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. It will need people to walk the talk, which in turn will dispel all doubts and remove all problems, he adds (video above) .

Addressing a meeting after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coordination meeting in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said: “Cows are also required in religious rituals of the Hindus. Cowsheds will be promoted in all the districts. The Central Government is also promoting cowsheds in UP and other states. We will take assistance of the central government in setting up cowsheds and dairies.”

Even though media narratives have been crafted about a softer side to the firebrand leader, Adityanath has continued espousing his primary tenet of gau raksha or cow protection. Instead of advising self-appointed vigilantes to be cautious and not take the law into their hands, the UP chief minister is exhorting them not to stop at slogans.

But with several instances of on-ground violence emerging across the state – whether it be for protecting cows or for moral policing – what will be the outcome of such suggestions from the top?