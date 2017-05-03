Play

Indian origin stand-up comic Aziz Ansari is more of a multi-tasker than we know. Consider that he’s written a book (Modern Romance: An Investigation) about dating, writes and directs his own show (Master of None) and is even busy with a film script.

We may laugh with Ansari during his acts, but there’s a lot more to him, as a new video titled “73 Questions” he made for Vogue reveals. For instance, Ansari can speak Italian, thanks to weeks of language training for his show. He can also do a smattering of French, Tamil, Spanish and Japanese.

Ansari can also make a really good smoothie, loves lasagna more than any other pasta, and absolutely hates it when people call each other foodies. “People that like food shouldn’t get this weird fetish-y sounding thing. Call the people that don’t care what they eat ‘food bozos,’” he said.

Also, Beyoncé is the person he’d like to meet again for the first time, and he really wishes people would stop singing American Pie at karaoke outings.

And just in case you were wondering, his usual Tinder line is pretty simple. “Going to Whole Foods, want me to pick you up anything?”