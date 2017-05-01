history in images

Videos: How May Day was once celebrated in Hitler’s Germany (and elsewhere in the world)

Scenes from May 1 over the years.

Play

Every year, people across the globe take to the streets on International Workers’ Day or May Day. Ever since it was first observed in 1886, May 1 has been an annual reminder of the struggles most workers of the world have had to go through. It came to India in 1923, and was first celebrated in Chennai.

But this rallying cry of workers has also been used as a propaganda tool, as the video above proves. Shot in 1938, a year before World War II, it shows Adolf Hitler arrive at a massive well-coordinated rally with Nazi flags flying over it. As Hitler makes his way to a podium, the audience comes together to spell out: “Gross Deutschland” or Germany is great.

Play

In 1963, Fidel Castro and Nikita Kruschev stood side-by-side by the tomb of Vladimir Lenin to commemorate the occasion in Moscow’s Red Square. The missiles that brought the world to the verge of nuclear war, which Russia was alleged to have sneaked into Cuba, were showcased during the parade.

Play

Historically, May Day has also been used as a form of protest. In 1971, many US citizens hit the streets to demonstrate against the Vietnam war. In 2016, Turkish protestors clashed with the police while trying to reach the iconic Taksim square. In the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, labour unions used the occasion to protest against low wages and long working hours, while many cities in Germany expressed dissent against the far-right movement in the country.

“Deserted” is how the presenter describes Fleet Street the video above, a news broadcast from a May Day protest in London in 1969. A newspaper strike had been called in protest against a government white paper on trade unions. “The street of papers and not a newspaper in sight,” the voiceover says.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.