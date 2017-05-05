Play

Cats love playing with boxes. But we already knew that. What we did not know is that even big cats find it most fun to fool around with (bigger) boxes. This was news to the rescuers at Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida.

In a video posted by the sanctuary, a number of rescued big cats – tigers, the pointy-eared Siberian lynx, lions, panthers – are seen exploring boxes at leisure, jumping in and out of them, hustling them, pulling them apart, curling into a couple for a siesta, sniffing around for clues...and even making a show of munching on the edges.

When big cats play, it’s easy to forget how ferocious they can also be.