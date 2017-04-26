stand-up comedy

Watch: The funny (and therefore definitive) version of the Ravindra Gaikwad episode

“He made Indians unanimously fall in love with Air India. That is commendable.”

Play

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Ravindra Gaikwad’s much publicised fight with Air India concluded with an apology, a written undertaking and a lifting of the flying ban imposed on him by the Federation of Indian Airlines. But is bad karma from political life really bad karma till a comic artist offers a version?

For those living under a rock, Mumbai-based stand-up comic Sorabh Pant narrated his version of events in a new routine. Among his other observations: the Shiv Sena leader might have achieved something no-one else has been able to do. “He made Indians unanimously fall in love with Air India. That is commendable.”

To ensure everyone keeps up with the absurd drama of news, Pant also offered his analysis of the Karni Sena’s attack on the sets of Padmavati: They were protesting against a sex scene in the film despite Sanjal Leela Bhansali saying that there was no sex scene.

“They basically broke down the set of a film on the basis of a sex scene which was imaginary, of a character who was imaginary, of a movie which does not exist. JK Rowling has a complex with this imagination.”

Pant ended by offering a solution to these violent political senas or armies, including UP’s anti-Romeo squads, by suggesting that they be sent to the border before being able to form senas. “But Air India will not fly them there.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.