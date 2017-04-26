Watch: The funny (and therefore definitive) version of the Ravindra Gaikwad episode
“He made Indians unanimously fall in love with Air India. That is commendable.”
Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Ravindra Gaikwad’s much publicised fight with Air India concluded with an apology, a written undertaking and a lifting of the flying ban imposed on him by the Federation of Indian Airlines. But is bad karma from political life really bad karma till a comic artist offers a version?
For those living under a rock, Mumbai-based stand-up comic Sorabh Pant narrated his version of events in a new routine. Among his other observations: the Shiv Sena leader might have achieved something no-one else has been able to do. “He made Indians unanimously fall in love with Air India. That is commendable.”
To ensure everyone keeps up with the absurd drama of news, Pant also offered his analysis of the Karni Sena’s attack on the sets of Padmavati: They were protesting against a sex scene in the film despite Sanjal Leela Bhansali saying that there was no sex scene.
“They basically broke down the set of a film on the basis of a sex scene which was imaginary, of a character who was imaginary, of a movie which does not exist. JK Rowling has a complex with this imagination.”
Pant ended by offering a solution to these violent political senas or armies, including UP’s anti-Romeo squads, by suggesting that they be sent to the border before being able to form senas. “But Air India will not fly them there.”