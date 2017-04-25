A print campaign inspired by this Gujarat tourism advertisement is angering conservationist
An uninspired and insensitive campaign message.
Remember this ad?
Now, imagine getting your pleasure from racing with endangered species. That’s what the people behind a print advertisement campaign meant to lure you to Gujarat would have you do.
Earlier, the television advertisement about the Wild Ass sanctuary in Gujarat featuring Amitabh Bachchan had been subject to political jibes during the UP assembly elections. Now, a print campaign inspired by the same ad is making conservationists unhappy.
“Race with the beautiful Neelgai, the Indian wolf, Pelicans, the Desert Fox, Greater Flamingos, Larks, the Indian Vulture and Wild Ass at Little Rann of Kutch,” reads the text. It’s just that all of these are endangered animals.
According to Divya Bhanu Singh Chawda, a former member of the National Board of Wild Life, the word “race” sends the “wrong message”. “The Asiatic wild ass is a nearly threatened animal found only in Gujarat,” she told the The Times of India. “Racing with such endangered creatures will be disastrous as there are chances of injury to the animal or even death.”
According to the same report, herds of wild asses have been chased by cars to see if they can really reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr. Such an act is illegal under the Wildlife Protect Act, 1972 with a penalty of Rs 5,000 to 10,000, and imprisonment of two to six months.
Owing to the criticism, N Srivastava, commissioner for tourism and managing director of Gujarat Tourism, told The Times of India that there will be a review, “Come race with... was just a catch phrase. But we realise now that it can be taken in a wrong sense. We will definitely review this advertisement and make necessary changes.”