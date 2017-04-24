Play

The scene speaks for itself. The men beaten up are still lying on the street. A police officer is trying to get their details. A man says the truck carrying the animals has been chased from Haryana.

The video above (made available by NDTV) captures what went on late on Saturday night, soon after a group of presumed “cow vigilantes” intercepted a truck carrying on a busy South Delhi street in the area of Kalkaji and beat up the driver and his companions. The truck turned out to contain buffaloes, for which the transporters claimed to have valid papers, according to this report.

In a somewhat bizarre twist, the three victims were arrested and then released on bail for alleged cattle-trafficking. The attackers, however, are free – despite charges pressed against them – because they have not been identified. This despite the fact that someone in the video above clearly talks about chasing the truck.

