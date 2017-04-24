What if someone were to spill black oil all over you and say, “Oops, did I spill oil on you? Suck it up.” Or find you choking and say, “Sorry, I don’t believe in choking. There’s not enough data to support it.”

Well that’s exactly how humans have been treating the environment and planet Earth for decades without slowing down. The past year alone has seen humanity on the brink of a mass extinction of several animal and plant species, while Australia’s treasure of biodiversity, the Great Barrier Reef, has seen its greatest coral deaths.

A new video released to coincide with Earth Day imagines what it would be like if Earth treated humans the way we treat it. It doesn’t make for a pretty sight.