Did you know that the cow vigilantes accused in the Alwar lynching of Pahlu Khan are modern-day version of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Sukhdev?

That’s what self-styled ‘gau rakshak’ Sadhvi Kamal has said (video above). In full view of many people. Including the police. While assuring protection and a speedy release to one of the accused in the lynching case.

According to The Economic Times, she said (and can be heard saying in the video above): “The entire country is with you. If we don’t do such things in our country the who will? You need not worry about anything.”

Kamal added, to loud applause and slogans, “They are today’s Bhagat Singh, Azad and Sukhdev. They have not done anything wrong. It’s only a matter of a few days.” She also invoked the Hindu god Krishna, “who was born in jail”, before continuing, “You must teach everyone in jail to say ‘jai gaumata.’”

When told to look after the accused well, a policeman seen in the video nods in agreement.