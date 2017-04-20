Play

The World Doomsday Clock which is responsible for tracking how close we are to total catastrophe, is currently at just two and a half minutes to midnight. And US President Donald Trump isn’t making it better.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, introduced a new game, named “Button of Doom”, on his show on Monday. It’s funny but spooky at the same time.

The game has a doomsday button to inspire a little slot-machine style speculation and guesswork about where World War III will actually begin.

Will it be Syria, for instance, thanks in part to the missile strikes by the US? Because those have probably made Bashar al-Assad livid. Or Afghanistan, where they dropped “the mother of all bombs” recently?

Or wait. How about the notorious North Korea, what with Trump’s endlessly taunting tweets coupled with Mike Pence’s visit to the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.

“You know how Mike Pence won’t have dinner with a woman without his wife there?” asked Noah. “He brought his wife with him to the demilitarised zone, like he worried that in the middle of the land mines there might be a woman at a table.”