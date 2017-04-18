Play

Former TimesNow news anchor Arnab Goswami’s new media venture Republic TV, scheduled to be launched over the next few weeks, has apparently been sent a legal notice by an unnamed “media group”. Goswami took to YouTube to issue his response to the group, leaving no one guessing about its identity.

The main contention of the legal notice, Goswami says, is the rights to the catchphrase he used as anchor of the vastly popular Newshour show on TimesNow – “nation wants to know”.

His response? “Every Indian has a right to use that phrase. And this phrase comes from the heart. Every Indian, through his or her questioning spirit, can use the phrase ‘nation wants to know’. I ask the people of India today: should I stop using this phrase because this media group threatens to imprison me if I do?”

Goswami’s new venture has succeeded in being in the news regularly well before its launch. TimesNow continues to lead most viewership ratings among English news channels, despite his departure.