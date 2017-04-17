Play

If the extent of accuracy in the popular YouTube educational channel Crash Course’s tutorial on Hinduism is anything to go by, it may be getting its facts on all religions and mythologies from a Western perspective. For instance, Sanskrit is referred to as the “sacred language of Hinduism”, and Shiva, “who’s got game” is referred to as having multiple wives when all of them are avatars of Shakti.

But there’s no denying the entertainment factor, as the video above traverses a terrain it somewhat incorrectly names the Indian pantheon. Drawing on the book World Mythology: The Illustrated Guide, and on the work of John Brockington, a Sanskrit professor who has authored numerous works on Indian mythology, the 12-minute episode refers only to texts in Sanskrit.

The jokes aren’t bad, though.

“Today, we are going to tackle the most difficult and fascinating of pantheons in all of mythology,” begins presenter Mike Rugnetta. “It’s got dancing dwarves, buffalo demons and some many-armed folks.”

Rugnetta goes on to explain conflicting origin stories as presented in Hindu mythology, illustrating the pantheon with family trees, and the story of Kali, “a millennial figure that will establish a new era, not a millennial-millenial though, Kali isn’t on Snapchat.”

The episode ends with a story featuring Durga, who “rides a lion, so nobody is cool enough to date her”. The goddess is shown taking on the demon Mahishasura in a battle inspired by video game fights.