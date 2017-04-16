Sunny skies and a green course are a normal sight for golfers, but in Australia you could add kangaroos to the mix.

This may sound like an unimaginative scenario from a stand-up comic on the continent’s native marsupial, except it is true.

Golfer Greg Tannos was playing his way through the course at St Georges Basin Country Club in Sanctuary Point, New South Wales, when he found hundreds of Eastern grey kangaroos munching on the grass and lounging under the trees, The proof is in the video above.

It’s not a new sight to Australian golfers, though. Many just play around them, ticking them off as hazards that are a normal part of golf.

In 2013, international golf players were taken by surprise when a marsupial mob interrupted the Women’s Australian Open at a golf club in Canberra, Australia’s capital.

In 2015, a kangaroo chased a pair of golfers in Queensland, forcing them to abandon their game and run away screaming in panic.

Kangaroos live in varied habitats, from forests and woodland areas to grassy plains and savannas.

Many Eastern grey kangaroos are taking to golf courses for a reason. National Geographic followed a golf club near Melbourne and reported how high levels of nitrogen are dispersed on the golf courses to keep the grass growing greener and quick. This also means an additional bonus for the Eastern grey kangaroos to feed their babies large quantities of protein – which is sometimes scanty in open grasslands.

In other countries, golf courses have been hijacked by alligators and a swarm of hornets which drove a golfer to dive into a lake.

