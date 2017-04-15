In 2002, the US military designed a bomb whose impact was meant to frighten Iraq’s president Saddam Hussein into surrendering.

The “psychological operation” was created under the “shock and awe” strategy, which is meant to leave the enemy so bewildered by the display of its opponent’s military might that it is no longer able to operate.

For 15 years, though, the bomb was not used by the US military. But that changed on Thursday, when the GBU-43 aka the “mother of all bombs” was dropped on a complex of underground tunnels and caves used by ISIS fighters in eastern Afghanistan, close to the country’s border with Pakistan.

The US Department of Defense released footage of the bomb strike which gives an idea of the power of the second largest of the US military’s non-nuclear bombs. Even in this clinical black-and-white video, it appears capable of wreaking severe damage.

The GBU-43 bomb detonates above ground rather than penetrating hardened defences. “What it does is basically suck out all of the oxygen and lights the air on fire,” said Bill Roggio, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies to Military Times. “It’s a way to get into areas where conventional bombs can’t reach.”

The Afghan army reported that the attack killed 36 fighters of the Islamic State.

The airstrike, US military explained, was designed to minimise the casualty risk. But while that may be the US line, for locals, the sudden bombing adds to the trauma of living in a war zone. As for whether the US should be bombing Afghanistan, that is another question altogether.