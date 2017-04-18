If demonetisation caused pain to those with black as well as legitimate money, it cost Rs 2.5 lakh per minute in the Parliament.

The Winter Session of 2016, which ran from November 16 to December 16, saw a dramatic logjam in the discussions – constant protests from the Opposition in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha led to the least productive session in the past 15 years.

Each time the discussion became uncontrollable, both Houses saw adjournment motions – a procedure which, if admitted, means that normal business is replaced with a discussion of an “urgent public matter”.

According to PRS Legislative Research, there were 55 bills pending before the session. It ended with 60 pending. The abysmally low productivity of the Winter Session ruined the performances of the Budget and Monsoon sessions, leading to a sharp drop in the average.