The internet has got a tea-seller from Rajasthan in trouble with the taxman. In a video shared widely online, Leela Ram Gujjar, from Haduata near Kothputli, can be seen counting notes and handing them to the families of grooms for his six daughters (some of whom were apparently underage for marriage).

The sum is believed is alleged to be Rs 1.5 crore.

The Income Tax has asked Gujjar to present himself at their office in Jaipur to explain how he amassed so much money, but he is absconding.

“Gujjar had printed the names of two of his daughters on the wedding card,” sub-divisional magistrate Suresh Choudhary told The Hindustan Times. “They were adults. But we are investigating reports that he got his minor daughters married too. He is on the run.”