World leaders ruled the laughs on the internet over the weekend. The parody artists they inspired worked overtime to lampoon some of the best-known authoritarian figures: Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-in, and of course, America’s orange-haired leader, President Donald Trump.

The first video imagined a party straight from hell, one that few would look forward to going to, featuring versions of the aforementioned leaders dancing to the hit song Uptown Funk. Creates by artist Landon Meier, also known as Hyperflesh, the masks were hyper-realistic versions of the world leaders.

But Trump was not just being made fun of at a dance party. He was busy using weapons without following due process. And with one move he received wide approval from those criticising him all this while.

“I had an amazing week, folks. I met with leaders from China, Egypt and Jordan,” began Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in the latest sketch from Saturday Night Live. “Gorsuch was confirmed, the media is saying nice things about me and no one is talking about Russia. Wow, what a difference 59 Tomahawk missiles can make.”

Bombs were not the only thing on the unreal Donald Trump’s mind. “I know how hard it is out there for you,” he said. “Things have changed so much since I was growing up. For example, a lot of poverty is white now. Is that crazy?”

In another segment, he appeared on The O’Reilly Factor to tell the host, accused of sexual misconduct, that he saw a “lot of himself” in him.

There is a reason comedians sound better than the news media when it comes to covering Trump. According to the video (below) by Vox, while both satirists and news journalists point out the lack of facts in a typical Trump statement, journalists then proceed to treat them seriously, whereas comedians only make fun of it. The downside of covering it seriously becomes apparent, because studies have shown that if misinformation is repeated than it eventually becomes misconstrued as fact.