Play

US comedian Samantha Bee made sarcasm her own as she dissected American “First Daughter” Ivanka Trump’s contribution to the country’s progress in her Full Frontal segment on Wednesday. “As we come down from the dizzying high of Women’s History Month, let’s appreciate a woman who’s blazing trails right now,” declared Bee.

She was referring to Ivanka in her new role as Assistant to the President. Warning the Democrats that she’s not “your secret progressive buddy”, Bee argued that Donald Trump’s daughter is unlikely to represent progressive ideas such as climate change in her new role.

In any case, Bee added, she can’t change her father’s mind. “Anyone with a dad knows they have invincible old-man-opinion strength!”

“Look, I get it,” the stand-up comedian said. “People are comforted by the thought of a progressive feminist in the White House...To which I say: If you wanted that, you should have voted for it.” Cue to a photograph of Hillary Clinton on the screen.