America’s protest music scene from the 1960s protest might appear to have been mothballed, but one of its stalwarts, the legendary singer-songwriter Joan Baez, has something to say. Or sing.

The folk musician, scheduled to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7, posted a protest song on her Facebook page on Wednesday. Titled Nasty Man, it’s a “little song about a man gone wrong, while building up his evil empire”.

The target is of course, US President Donald Trump and his comment in the final pre-election debate, in which he called Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman. Baez, 76, had recently announced that she is working on what will be her final album, but now because it seems like America needs her the most, she will show up whenever duty calls.

“Especially with (President) Trump in office, there’s going to be so much to do,” Baez told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I go back and forth because he’s such a buffoon and you think, this can’t happen. Then I read a bunch of Hitler quotes and they just fit him like a glove. I need to be available for that kind of thing.”