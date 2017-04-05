Play

Sakshi Malik, who won Indians’ hearts after clinching the bronze medal in the women’s 58-kg event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was the centre of attention again with another wrestler being involved.

This time, though, she was marrying him. Malik and Satyawart Kadian – who won a silver medal for India in the men’s 97-kg event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games – celebrated their wedding in Rohtak, Haryana on Sunday evening.

The video above offers glimpses of the ceremonies around the wedding.

Malik (24) and Kadian (23) had got engaged in October 2016. Malik, who has kept her personal life out of media attention, had earlier shared her excitement while the preparations for the wedding were in full swing.

Time to get colored with Mehendi for the big day #excited pic.twitter.com/BjcBpIyrx3 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) April 1, 2017

The video is a testimony to the presence of the paparazzi. Photographers can be heard requesting (more like yelling at) the couple to pose for their cameras. After many pleas, Kadian is seen flexing his muscles for their benefit towards the end of the video.