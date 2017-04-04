Play

“I’ll have the best guests, the most beautiful women, it’ll be so funny; the most funny show,” promises Donald Trump in the trailer for the new television series The President Show.

While it might sound exactly like stuff the US President tends to say, it isn’t him who will be starring in the show that is billed as being “straight from the Oval office in the White House”.

Stand up comic Anthony Atamanuik, who rose to fame with his pitch-perfect impersonation of the former real estate magnate, will star in the Comedy Central show that begins airing in April. The video above provides glimpses of why it will be mandatory viewing: “You should watch it because I’ll be watching you. I guarantee it.”

Here’s Atamanuik’s one-hour special Trump vs. Bernie: Debate for America.