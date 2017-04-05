Play

There’s little that’s funny about the news these days, but sometimes unexpected things happen and you can’t help but burst into laughter.

The video above is a compilation of just such golden moments. From camels and cows doing what they shouldn’t, through weather mishaps and awkward pronunciations, all the way to inadvertently drawn body functions and wardrobe mismatches, you have it all here.

Fortunately, someone thought to preserve the footage.

What is it with weather forecasts though? They seem to create the most bloopers.

The prize, however, must go to Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Anasm, who accidentally thanked both his wife and girlfriend on camera in his man of the match speech, committing what’s probably going to prove a very costly blunder. “Firstly I appreciate my fans,” he said. “(And) my wife and my girlfriend.”

He tried to clean up the mess, but it was lame. “I’m so sorry, my wife! I love you so much from my heart.”