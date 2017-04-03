Play

In a short snippet from their live tour, the comedy group East India Comedy decided to talk about what is, according to them, the most needed freedom in India – the right to disagree, to voice a different opinion, to stand out out from the chorus.

The group reckons that India’s TV news channels have taught everyone how not to listen to anyone we don’t agree with. It’s not about our problems, it’s about television ratings.

“Tonight’s debate is on women empowerment,” Sapan Verma says. The catch? “Brought to you by Fair and Lovely.”

Obviously, we have to label people anti-national as soon as they say something slightly controversial. So, while Shah Rukh Khan was called “Pakistani” for terming India intolerant, when it came to Aamir Khan, who said the country isn’t safe, the term was “Balochistani!”

We also, for some reason, always resort to whataboutery in such instances.

“This beef ban sucks.” “But what about killing goats on Eid?”

“We should not burst crackers on Diwali.” “But what about bursting goats...on Eid?”

“We need to improve safety of our women.” “But what about safety of male goats on Eid?”