From making a machine to separate Oreo from its cream to coming up with a guitar that can type out real email, David Neevel loves challenges. His latest invention is a robot that is helping vent some anger at US President Donald Trump’s extraordinary tweets.

The quirky robot participates in an elaborate ritual every time Trump tweets. First comes the printing of each tweet, followed by its being burnt, and, finally, throwing the ashes into an ashtray. Neat?

There’s more. A camera records the entire process and sends out a short and simple message. “I burned your tweet.”

The robot has become very popular – naturally – and has received positive responses from fans.

@burnedyourtweet This satisfies my soul — NK (@nkrumrei) March 29, 2017