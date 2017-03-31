Watch: As South India's drought intensifies, a thirsty cobra drinks from a water bottle
Water is the great leveller between man and beast.
Southern India is currently in the midst of what officials are calling “the second worst drought” in history. The failure of both the south-west and the retreating north-east monsoons has made drinking water hard to come by in many regions. This shortage of water has also affected wildlife in the state, which resulted in this bizarre incident.
A massive 3.7-metre-long king cobra strayed into a village in Karnataka’s Taiga township looking for water. And wildlife workers fed the awe-inspiring reptile directly from a water bottle (video above).
Here the workers trap the cobra with a stick from and then proceed to offer it a drink. It is a tense moment, but the men emerged unscathed and the cobra appears charmed by the water bottle.