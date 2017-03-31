Play

Southern India is currently in the midst of what officials are calling “the second worst drought” in history. The failure of both the south-west and the retreating north-east monsoons has made drinking water hard to come by in many regions. This shortage of water has also affected wildlife in the state, which resulted in this bizarre incident.

A massive 3.7-metre-long king cobra strayed into a village in Karnataka’s Taiga township looking for water. And wildlife workers fed the awe-inspiring reptile directly from a water bottle (video above).

Here the workers trap the cobra with a stick from and then proceed to offer it a drink. It is a tense moment, but the men emerged unscathed and the cobra appears charmed by the water bottle.