Even as multiple studies are being undertaken to find ways to feed a burgeoning global population, Ikea’s innovation lab might have designed something akin to a solution: an indoor garden that can grow plants, vegetables and herbs.

Called the Growroom, the piece of furniture – yes, that’s what it is – was launched in late 2016, and developed by Ikea’s Space 10 lab. The framework offers flexibility, having been made open source, which means anyone can use it.

Seventeen sheets of plywood and 500 screws are required to begin the journey of feeding yourself. The designers of the device published a 17-step do-it-yourself manual.

“Local food represents a serious alternative to the global food model. It reduces food miles, our pressure on the environment, and educates our children of where food actually comes from,” wrote the designers in the post.