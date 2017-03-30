Play

Rayna, a young girl, approaches a water heater. She thinks it’s a robot, and she’s rather pleased about meeting her new friend for the first time. She greets the heater, “Hi, robot,” following it up with a tiny wave.

After a few seconds, she goes ahead and hugs the heater, cementing the friendship for a lifetime.

She decides to even publicly declare her love for the “robot”.

Rayna has won thousands of hearts on the internet, with plenty of people generously sharing the video and spreading the love.

