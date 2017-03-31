This child was patted down by a TSA agent for 2 minutes. Don't think that's a long time? Watch until the end. pic.twitter.com/6MG7tRqVsd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 29, 2017

There’s a video of a search process at a US airport lasting a full two minutes, made unbearable by multiple pat downs of every part of a 13-year-old boy’s body. It was shot by his mother as evidence of what was going on.

“Let me make something else crystal clear,” Jennifer Williamson, the boy’s mother wrote in a Facebook post. “He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying ‘I don’t know what I did. What did I do?’ I am livid.”

Williamson wrote in the post that she had asked the airport authorities to screen her son in some other way because he suffers from sensory processing disorder. However, the security agency’s version differed. According to a statement, it followed “approved procedures to resolve an alarm of the passenger’s laptop”.

The mother’s post had received over 100,000 shares by Thursday night and over 7 million views. In an interview to ABC News, the boy said, “I have always been, like, really sensitive to people touching me, and whenever he touched me, I got – started having hives a little bit, and I had that for at least half of the plane ride.”