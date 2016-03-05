Play

“What that hair look like
Bet that hair look nice
Don’t that make you sweat?
Don’t that feel too tight?”

Hijab-wearing women may be tired of responding to clever queries like these, but no matter how silly (or even genuine) the questions may be, they show that sentimentsagainst the hijab continue to run high.

The idea that wearing the hijab implies wilful acceptance of suppression has in fact driven many Muslim women to sport the headscarf as an act of rebellionunapologetically asserting their freedom and identity.

Now they have their anthem, the rap song Hijabi, put on the internet by poet, environmentalist and activist Mona Haydar to commemorate Muslim Women’s Day.

Haydar can be seen pregnant in the video, with her gaze transfixed on the camera. Cradling her belly, she delivers lyrics laden with historical references to Queen Nefertiti, an undoubtedly powerful woman in ancient Egypt. In the last verse, she dedicates the song to her “sisters” across the world.

“Takin’ back the misnomers and
Teleportin’ through trauma”  

In March 2016, Haydar had started the #AskAMuslim campaign with her husband Sebastian in the US to stand up against ISIS and acts of violence being perpetrated in the name of Islam.

Haydar, whose parents went to the US from Syria in the 1960s, gained a steadfast following both on social media and in and around the Cambridge, Massachussetts, where she distributed coffee, doughnuts and flowers and started a dialogue with her community.

A message to my Muslim family: The world is watching you whether you like it or not. A few thoughts: Please -- 1. Don't pander. It's insincere and everyone can feel it. 2. Reject the narrative that we are all capable of being radicalized by virtue of simply being Muslim. It's just untrue. All humans are capable of terrible things regardless of creed. Also- It's not enough to be non-violent. We must be vocally pro-justice, anti-violence, anti-racist and anti-judgmental. 3. Be nice and courteous. Being generally a nice person all the time to everyone will help you in all facets of your life and this is one of the central messages from the life of the Prophet Muhammad, upon him be prayer and peace. He came to make you a nicer person and to help you know that you must care for others as you care for yourself. 4. Love yourself. You are as welcome and wanted as you want to be. You are a human citizen of this planet Earth. Embrace yourself as the love you are. Loving yourself will make you love everyone else too. And that's your duty as a Muslim. 5. Everyone and anyone you meet is a creature of God, created by God to coexist with you in this moment in history and time. Embrace that and love everyone. That is our way: The way of Love❤️❤️❤️#AskAMuslim

Haydar is not the only one asserting her identity of a independent Muslim woman.

Apart from commercial brands like Nike and Playboy taking cognisance of hijab-wearing women, there have been various alternative movements on the internet. One of them is a an online community called Mipsterz, referring to Muslim hipsters who can be seen in the video below.

