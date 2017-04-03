Play

For a long time the badger, an omnivorous mammal of the weasel family, was known for burying rabbits and rodents – not as a funeral rite – but to cache the carcasses to eat later.

But little did anyone know that the American badger, found in dry, open grasslands, could actually bury an animal larger than itself – a 25-kilogram carcass – over the course of five days, as shown in the time-lapse video above.

This prowess was accidentally discovered by researchers at the Utah University, USA. In a study of the ecology of scavengers in Utah’s Great Basin during winter, seven calf carcasses were set up in January, 2016 with camera traps to record scavenging birds.

A week later, doctoral candidate Evan Buechley found one of the carcasses missing – only to discover the footage of the short-legged animal undertaking a burdensome task.

“Not to anthropomorphise too much, but he looks like a really really happy badger, rolling in the dirt and living the high life,” said Buechley in a statement.

The discovery says a lot about the nocturnal behaviour of the species, which spends a substantial amount of its lifetime underground. The study suggested that badgers might play a bigger role than expected in the disposal of carrion before any diseases incubating in the carcass can infect other animals.

Interestingly, this also keeps large predators away – a win-win situation for the badger and rancher taking care of its cattle.