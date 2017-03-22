Play

If Daft Punk has made people get up and dance for 20 years, you’d think it’s the power of their original music. Only, it turns out that some of the tunes in their sensationally popular repertoire of electronic music, with some classic 1970s funk, rock and disco sounds thrown in, aren’t exactly...original.

The eight-minute video above reveals the list of ten lesser-known 1970s songs that were sampled into some of the French house duo’s catchiest numbers, such as One More Time, Robot Rock, and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, to name a few.

Of course, sampling, the practice of reusing a portion of a song or a sound recording, is an art in itself.

Listening to the original and the renditions offers a glimpse of how Daft Punk have mastered the technique of using sounds to produce a completely different electronic track.

Apart from the impressive discography, Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter are also known for giving a robotic feel to their work through their shiny droid costumes and helmets at every live shows. Here’s their live performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards with singer Weeknd.