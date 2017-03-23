Play

Humans aren’t the only species to launch coordinated attacks on their own members. Unfortunately.

Some apes are prone to similar behaviour, with chimpanzees leading the way, never mind the cuteness they seem to exhibit. The video above shows Ngogo chimpanzees attacking their one another as part of what appears to be a battle for political power.

Several studies have been conducted on chimp-versus-chimp aggression. British primatologist Jane Goodall, who spent 55 years studying wild chimpanzees in Tanzania, was one of the first to report the occurrence of inter-community killings.

These attacks are a strategy for controlling resources that are limited, such as territory, food or partners. The Economist points out that most of the violent incidents among the Ngogo chimpanzees took place on what became disputed territory – land occupied by a neighbouring group.

The Discovery Channel’s two-hour documentary, Rise of the Warrior Apes, documents most of these activities over two decades. Filming began in 1993.

Set in Kibale National Park, Uganda, the show features four influential male chimpanzees – Hare, Pincer, Ellington and Bartok – who use alliances and violence to control a vast colony. A dramatic clip from the documentary shows the omnivorous chimps hunt, display aggression, conduct politics, and, yes, even show affection.