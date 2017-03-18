Play

It’s indisputable that bhangra has become a popular dance craze in the West. Most recently, a gang of three elderly women in Birmingham were seen breaking a leg to Diljit Dosanjh’s Patiala Peg. The viral video was also shared by Mahindra Group’s Executive Chairman on Twitter.

This should perk up your morning. Proves that no matter where you're from,your age or your shape,you'll look cool when you get down&Bhangra! pic.twitter.com/Hdw8AvhzoA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2017

Meet the Dancing Grannies – with their grey hair, floral skirts and old-fashioned cardigans, the trio break into a dance routine that will have you marvelling at their energy levels. The Birmingham grannies can remind one of the Japanese grandmothers who are also accomplished hip-hop dancers – but in this case, looks are deceiving.

However beneath the wigs and padding, the elderly May, Hilda and Letty are actually actors Jackie Fellows, Deb Nicholls, and Sue Hawkins, who perform for a local theatre company Fizzog Productions. The troupe is aged in their thirties, forties and fifties. The trio has been working together for 14 years, since they first met at Dudley College, where they studied Community Theatre.

"Sorry to burst the bubble but we ain't 'grannies' really."

They have previously performed at flash mobs, break dancing and even twerking to popular songs – to spread awareness on social causes or for their upcoming shows.

Below is the video of the Dancing Grannies doing Bhangra in 2016.