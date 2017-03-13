Play

Not everyone enjoys the Festival of Colour. Of course, there has been plenty of commentary about how the playful rituals of Holi can sometimes provide the excuse for women to be harassed. But Holi also affects another constituency: animals.

Animal lovers have repeatedly expressed concern about the harm that people celebrating Hoi can cause pets and stray animals. The chemicals in the colours used during the festival can give animals eczema and cause irritation around their eyes, lung infections, gastrointestinal problems, vomiting and psychological trauma.

Play

Several people have posted videos on how to ensure that pets are protected from harm.

One video lists precautionary measures, warning signs to watch out for and the best way to deal with emergencies. It is crucial not to ignore symptoms like nausea and hypersalivation and take pets to the vet immediately.

Play

On Monday, several social media users urged revelers to exercise caution and take care of animals during the festive season.

The Dark Knight doesn’t like it one teeny weeny bit when you irritate dogs with Holi colours. https://t.co/5xwipNEZGS #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/DAoUXNM71r — Abhishek Joshi (@kaalicharan) March 13, 2017