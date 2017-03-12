#WATCH: Traffic police towed a motorbike with man sitting on it from Bada Chauraha area of Kanpur as he refused to get down. (08/03/17) pic.twitter.com/jbtHhFv7oO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2017

What is more dear to you – your life or your vehicle? For the man in the video above, clearly it was his motorbike.

News agency ANI has tweeted out a video of the man, perhaps the owner of the motorbike, refusing to let go of his two-wheeler as it was being towed away by the traffic police in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He just kept sitting.

Had this been in an Indian film, the biker would have broken free to speed away.

Reality, however, can be quite dull.

According to the statement of the city traffic department to the Times of India, the motorcyclist had parked his vehicle in a no-parking zone on Mall Road.