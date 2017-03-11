Play

More than a century after Alice wondered how deep a certain rabbit hole went, there has been a discovery of another kind via a rabbit hole. On Thursday, an ordinary rabbit hole in a farmer’s field in England was found to be the pathway to a place of prayer, believed to have been used by the devotees of a medieval religious order made famous by Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code, The Knights Templar.

The 700-year-old temple complex was uncovered by photographer Michael Scott, who set out in search of the caves after he saw an online video. While the exact connection to the Templars is uncertain, in modern times the caves are popular during Halloween and have even been used for black magic. According to a BBC report, they were sealed off in 2012 to “keep away vandals and practitioners of black magic”.