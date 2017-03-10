Play

One of the last projects that got Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ approval before his death was the gigantic spaceship-like Apple Campus 2 in Cupertino, California. The campus, which is estimated to cost a staggering $5 billion, is likely to be completed sometime in 2017 and will house a total of 12,000 Apple employees.

Most of the electricity will come from an on-site low carbon power plant, and it will be sequestered by 7,000 trees. Everything about the complex is enormous, and it has apaprently been inspired by Apple’s signature iPhone (including the toilet).

“It’s not about maximising the productivity of the office space, it’s about creating a symbolic centre for this global company,” Louise Mozingo, the head of the landscape architecture and environmental planning department at the University of California, Berkeley told Reuters. “They are creating an icon.”

So Apple is installing 6 km of curved glass into its exterior, the largest in the world.

The campus is set in a 2.8 million square foot area, and only drone footage can do justice to its epic proportions. The video above does just that, showing the progress of the campus in March 2017.

For comparison, here’s a view from August 2015.

Unfortunately, the campus seemed to have been the only exciting thing on the tech giant’s radar recently. Since Tim Cooke took over, some even called the company “boring”. However, 2017 might see a reversal of fortunes. According to tech insiders, Apple has been working on everything from cars to VR devices that might hit the shelves.