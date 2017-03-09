Play

Indian politicians frequently portray themselves as men and women of the people, but the camera calls their lies out.

On his 74th birthday the Karnataka BJP chief – and former state chief minister – BS Yeddyurappa’s visited Shivkumara Swami of the Siddaganga Mutt to seek his blessings. And then, as seen in the video above (a clip from a new channel) the BJP leader called on his followers to queue up to touch his feet in the traditional gesture of reverence.

But then, such demands seem to come easy to men in power. In 2016, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was caught on camera being carried by two policemen on his visit to flood-hit areas in the state.