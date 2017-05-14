It’s five in the morning and the fishermen are ready to unload their catch from the trawlers.

If you’ve managed to wake up this early to witness Mumbai’s fisher folk community, the Kolis, at their work, you better brace yourself for a blur of activities amidst a crowd.

Don’t just hold your nose and stand there – chances are that you might get struck on the head by a basket full of fish carried by salesman. “Baaju re” (Move aside) he repeats angrily at the bystanders on his way, as fish sellers and buyers line up to start a strong of bargain for the best deal of fish.

This is 142-years-old Sassoon Dock, one of the biggest fish markets in Mumbai, at the crack of the dawn.

Fisher-folk across the city, even Maharashtra, come here for wholesale shopping – which is then taken to local markets to be sold during the day.

It’s a cycle that has been repeating every day. The video above offers a fresh soundtrack of the bargains and cries such as “ay mausi”. As fresh as the fish.