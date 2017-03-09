Play

Nearly 300 million Indians have no access to electricity. Those who do are largely dependent on fossil fuels. In the face of accelerating climate change, a major challenge is to take a population without electricity directly to power from non-renewable energy sources.

Rajasthan’s Barefoot College might be showing one way to go about doing that. According to a report in The Guardian, ever since the college started offering its course in solar energy in 2005, trained engineers have brought light to over 13,000 homes across India, resulting in 10 lakh litres of kerosene being saved.

The video above documents the work of two such women solar energy engineers – Sita and Madhur Kavach – who have worked in 600 villages in India and in 85 other countries. The solar cookers that they have brought to these villages have clearly changed the lives of the inhabitants. Just listen to them singing.