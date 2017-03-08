Play

India’s Aghori ascetics have been subject to frequent portrayals in Western interpretations of the “mystical East”. In a six-part series on CNN, religious scholar Reza Aslan decided to revisit the clan and their practises for an exploration of faith and religions across the world. As is apparent from their promotional material, the news organisation focussed less on the nuance and more on the sensational.

This, for instance, was one of CNN’s promo tweets for Aslan’s series, titled Believer:

Eating human corpses? How far would you go to prove your faith? Enter the world of the Aghori on #Believer w/@rezaaslan tonight at 10p ET/PT pic.twitter.com/7c6AAZYGzV — CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2017

The Hindu American Foundation and American Hindus Against Defamation and Shalabh Kumar’s Republican Hindu Coalition have all protested with the Orientalist series.

Documentaries like these were made often in the past and can be found in the archives of British Pathe or BBC. Aslan has made 2017 versions of those, and not much has changed, including a voiceover about the magical Hindu (below).

There has been a lot of chatter about Aslan’s series on twitter. Among the complainants was Shalabh Kumar, a supporter of Donald Trump who is believed to be lobbying for the post of US ambassador to India.

I condemn @rezaaslan, CNN for airing Believer with fiction. Disgusting attack on Hindus for supporting @POTUS @stephenkbannon @newtgingrich — Shalabh Kumar (@iamshalabhkumar) March 5, 2017

Pls sign this petition against CNN's rabid Hinduphobis TV show. The Hindu academics r sitting & watching the fun: https://t.co/RnNEoX1hnX — Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) March 5, 2017

But there were also more nuanced takes.

Aslan has free speech! But sad he has made a career of sensationalism over scholarship re: Christianity & Hinduism. https://t.co/JuSp5K5LVz — Ro Khanna (@RoKhannaUSA) March 6, 2017

Good thing Reza Aslan said nobody watches CNN. He'd be 1st to attack anyone who mocked Islam like he is doing with Hinduism. Not a #believer pic.twitter.com/a7T76xfsM2 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) March 6, 2017

Show almost over & I'm still not over the grisly scenes @CNNOriginals and @rezaaslan I fear for my son who will surely be bullied tomorrow — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) March 6, 2017

Some even took to fact-checking Aslan’s statements.

Watching Believer. A Ghat means a cremation ground according to religious scholar @rezaaslan who has "studied religion for twenty years" — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 6, 2017

Pyres r called 'Ghats'? Varanasi is a giant crematorium? If at all, its a 'crematorium' of ignorance, u certainly need it @CNN! @rezaaslan — Suvie Kaul (@sukaul) March 4, 2017

Calls to action have also been made