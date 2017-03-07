Play

On September 22, 2016, an R&B song called Starboy was on everyone’s lips across the globe. It dominated the music charts for weeks.

And then came the bhangra version on February 23, 2017. The lyrics, of course, are nowhere close to the ones singer The Weeknd chants in the original track.

Titled Dilli De Sardarboys (Sardarboys of Delhi), the music video – made by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Jasdeep Singh and Simranpreet Singh of The Viral Fever – pokes fun at Punjabi wedding stereotypes. While everyone else may have arrived on time, the sardars from Delhi have their own plan of action – and being punctual is not one of them (though eating momos and butter chicken is).

Or so it is at the wedding of Jasmeet (son of Jasmeet and Jasmeet Kaur) with Jasmeet (daughter of Jasmeet and Jasmeet Singh).

The catchy bhangra beats were even retweeted by The Weeknd on Twitter.

Nah they actually made a punjabi Starboy remix LOOOOOOOOOOOOL 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fR2GQcaNsa — jned (@Englistani) March 3, 2017

In a bid to get the video viral, the makers of the video started a #BhangraDab and #SardarBoys challenge. The YouTube music video, which has received over one million views, has had an enthusiastic response on social media.

In case you haven’t heard Starboy, here’s the original song (video below).

Canadian R&B singer-songwriter The Weeknd teamed up with Daft Punk, the French electronic music duo, to produce the song. Starboy explores the extravagance of a celebrity life, where The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, attempts to murder his former persona.

The song is so popular that it was even dubbed in former President Barack Obama’s voice. YouTube channel Barackdubs stitched together individual words spoken by Obama – the outcome is hilarious.