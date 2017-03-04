Play

Anirban Dasgupta couldn’t wrap his head around different genders while studying Hindi in school. He spoke about his struggles with the language, his school’s PE teachers and weirdly enough, the relationship between uppercase and lowercase letters.

Naturally, all this became perfect fodder for his stand-up comedy routine (video above).

Dasgupta found himself scratching his head more than once as he tried to figure out how school works. While his science class taught him loads about gravity, his Hindi class required him to focus on Hanuman flying with ease.

And while his school had two teachers who focused on physical training, there were no school grounds for them to work from. Dasgupta explained that his poor teachers had to make do with what they had, and were often spotted comically running around in the corridors.

Dasgupta also spoke about how his bad Hindi is and how he regularly messes up gender rules. When he tried listening to the radio to pick up new Hindi words at one point, he heard the word “daśamalava” for the first time.

Dasgupta explained how he disappointed he was when he finally figured out what it means. He expected it to at least be an exclamation mark but it turned out to be a tiny dot. “Daśamalava sounds like a rejected character from Ramayan,” Dasgupta commented.