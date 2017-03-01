Watch: US TV comedian tells media how to deal with a head of state they dislike ('try journalism')
Last Friday, when US Press Secretary Sean Spicer excluded The New York Times, CNN, the Los Angels Times, and BuzzFeed from a press briefing. While this was yet another example of US President Donald Trump’s war on the media, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert had another reason.
“BuzzFeed was excluded because Spicer didn’t like the answer he got for ‘Which Gilmore Girl are you?’ Such a Lorelai,” Colbert said, referring to the popular US sitcom. The root of the conflict, according to Colbert, is that Trump calls any story he doesn’t like “fake news”. So he had advice to the media on how to deal with the situation. For help, his old friend – and predecessor on The Late Show – Jon Stewart popped up from beneath his desk, which is apparently connected to Stewart’s office via a tunnel.
“Hey guys, hey media,” Stewart began on his appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. “So, I heard Donald broke up with you. Stings a little, doesn’t it? You finally thought you’d met your match. A blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well now it’s over! Well, good riddance, I say! Kick him to the curb.”
He went on to implore the media to “get your groove back” and added: “Here’s my point, media. Here’s my point. This breakup with Donald Trump has given you, the media, an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement. Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American, or if he thinks you’re the enemy, or if he’s being mean to you, or if he’s going to let you go back into the briefings, do something for yourself. Self-improvement! Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.”