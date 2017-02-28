Watch: These bumblebees learnt to play football, using their own intelligence

How big does a brain need to be to for an animal to be intelligent?
Bumblebees show that size does not matter.
In a new study, scientists taught buff-tailed bumblebees to push a ball into a goal for sweet rewards.
This complex exercise turned out to be simple for the insects, whose brains are a size of a sesame seed. They solved the puzzle (in the video above) just by observing a demonstration, and some even innovated their own ways to perform the task. This behaviour explains how pollinators memorise objects and fly miles to collect nectar.
The experiment was conducted by Clint Perry, a cognitive biologist at Queen Mary University of London, who initially wanted to make a vending machine for bumblebees.
Such mental flexibility could also help bumblebees in the wild who are currently facing a huge decline in their numbers.
Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday
That payday smile won’t shine itself.
At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.
Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.
And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.
But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.
So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.
The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.
Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.
Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.